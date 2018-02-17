× Fire department discovers body in burning rubbish on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND – Fire department personnel responding to a report of an outdoor fire discovered a body Saturday evening.

According to Cleveland Fire Department Spokesman Mike Norman, the department responded to what was initially thought to be a rubbish fire in the 9100 block of Laisy Avenue in the driveway of a vacant home. Upon further inspection, they discovered a body in the burning pile of rubbish.

There were signs of trauma, and Cleveland police were called.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 will have more on this when more information becomes available.