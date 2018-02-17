Clouds with seasonably chilly temps, snow develops this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOOD WARNINGS continue for many rivers and creeks across Northeast Ohio. More rainfall is expected over the next week so stay tuned for additional flood alerts.

In the meantime, colder air is making Northeast Ohio its home. We’re watching the next panhandle system late Saturday/Sunday morning. Perhaps some light candy coatings are possible north, with an inch or so possible south of Canton.

As the mild air returns early next week, the ice on Lake Erie will quickly disappear.

