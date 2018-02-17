× Cedar Point offers BOGO tickets in Presidents’ Weekend sale

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point opens for the 2018 season on May 5 and if you act quickly you can get a BOGO ticket this weekend.

The park is running a Presidents Day Sale through midnight on Monday. You can buy one ticket for the regular price of $72 and get another for free. We’ll do the math for you: that’s 2 tickets for $36 each.

The tickets are valid for admission any day Cedar Point is open to the public between May 5-September 3, 2018 and apply to anyone age 3 and older.

Might be a good chance to try out the park’s latest roller coaster, Steel Vengeance.

You can buy your tickets here.

Check out the 2018 park schedule here to make your plans!