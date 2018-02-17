Armed gunmen rob Richmond Heights bank

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Cleveland office of the FBI is investigating a Saturday morning bank robbery in Richmond Heights.

Two armed gunmen entered the Dollar Bank at 5201 Wilson Mills Road at around 11:30 am. They demanded money from the tellers – one even jumped the counter to get to the teller’s side of the area.

The other gunman held witnesses at gunpoint.

After getting the money, the two suspects left the bank and were driven away by a third suspect in a 4-door, burgundy Hyundai with the Ohio license plate number HHM1555. This car was reported stolen at gunpoint on February 4.

The suspects inside the bank are young, African-American men with small builds. One was wearing a black hoodie, red mask, black pants with red stripes, black gloves and black shoes. The other was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black gloves, light-colored sweatpants and black high-top shoes.

Anyone with any information on the robbery and/or the suspects is asked to contact the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Richmond Heights Police Department.