Three inmates captured after escaping correctional facility in Lorain County

ELYRIA, Ohio -- Three inmates are back in police custody after they escaped the Community Based Correctional Facility on Murray Ridge Road in Elyria.

At just before 7 p.m. Friday, the Lorain County Sheriff's Office responded to the facility and were advised that Joshua Eli Natal-Morales, 26; Michael David Kilgore, 23; and Reynaldo Rivera Franco, 26, broke out a window of the correctional facility, and took off on foot.

Deputies put out a BOLO for the subjects to Elyria police, who was called for assistance.

Authorities set up a perimeter along Infirmary Road, and West River Road while officers searched the area.

According to the sheriff's office, at around 7:45 p.m., police advised they found Reynaldo Rivera Franco and Joshua Eli Natal-Morales on West 19th Street, west of West River Road in their city; they were taken into custody.

At about 8:17 p.m., police located Michael David Kilgore on Garden Street and he was taken into custody.

All three suspects were taken to the Lorain County Correctional Facility.

They were booked for vandalism and escape. They are expected to appear in Elyria Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 20.