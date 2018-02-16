Stark County doctor faces 272 counts in pill mill that resulted in two deaths

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A doctor faces nearly 300 counts for running a pill mill that resulted in the deaths of two people, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says.

A grand jury returned a 272-count indictment against Dr. Frank D. Lazzerini.

The charges include two counts of involuntary manslaughter, 81 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 89 counts of trafficking in drugs and 86 counts of illegal processing of drug documents.

The sheriff’s office said Lazzerini operated a pill mill out of his office, Premier Family Practice, located on Fulton Drive in Massillon.

“This collaborative effort reflects a strict no tolerance policy for lethal activity. Lazzerini took advantage of his position and directly contributed to creating a dangerous environment for his patients and the community,” said Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier, in a news release on Friday. “We remain dedicated to removing these dangerous criminals from our streets and to keeping the communities we serve safe.”

The indictment was the result of an extensive investigation with help from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, Jackson Township police and the Ohio Medical Board’s Office.