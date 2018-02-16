St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon: A closer look at what you could win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're less than a week away from ticket sales for this year's St. Jude Dream Home.

Once again, Nick Abraham Auto Mall will be donating a car, as well.

This year, the house is being built in Rocky River by Cleveland Custom Homes and developed by Valore Builders.

Be sure to save the date: Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 22 at 6 a.m.

They're $100 each and proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

