Parma homicide suspect caught in Buffalo

PARMA, Ohio– A suspect is in custody following a homicide in Parma Friday morning.

A woman called 911 to report she found her sister dead in a house on Torrington Avenue near State Road just before 7 a.m., police said. Detectives and crime scene personal responded to the scene.

Parma police identified the victim as 55-year-old Vicky Zabala.

Investigators said a family member is suspected in her death. They tracked the 54-year-old Parma man to Buffalo, New York, where he was arrested by local police.

The crime scene is very close to John Muir Elementary School. School officials said the building was not put on lockdown.