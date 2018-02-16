Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- There have been nine more flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County, including a two-year-old girl.

There have now been a total of 30 flu deaths this season in the county, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

The victims included a 2-year-old girl from Cleveland; a 57-year-old woman from Euclid; a 58-year-old woman from Cleveland; a 66-year-old woman from Cleveland; a 76-year-old man from Cleveland; an 82-year-old man from Olmsted Falls; an 84-year-old man from East Cleveland; an 87-year-old man from North Royalton; and a 91-year-old woman from Westlake.

The deaths occurred between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10.

The Ohio Department of Health said influenza A, or H3N2, is the most common virus this season. H3N2-dominant flu seasons are associated with more severe illness, especially among children and older adults. Vaccine effectiveness against H3N2 viruses has been around 30 percent.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, cough, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue and muscle aches. The flu can lead to complications like pneumonia, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions.

