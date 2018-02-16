Missing: Johnasia Hackney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID -- FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Johnasia Hackney, 13, was last seen Jan. 27 in Euclid. That day she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light colored jeans.

She is 5'5" tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police at 216-721-1234.

