Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macadamia Coconut Shrimp:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 large egg whites

Heaping 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

Heaping 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

Heaping 1/2 cup macadamia nuts, finely ground

Vegetable oil, for frying

18 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on

Directions:

For the shrimp: Combine the flour, paprika, Cajun seasoning, 2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a shallow bowl. Place the egg whites in another shallow bowl and whisk until frothy. Combine the panko, coconut and ground macadamias in a third shallow bowl.

Fill a wide, shallow pot with about 1 inch of oil. Heat over medium-high heat until the oil registers 350 degrees F on a deep-frying thermometer. Line a plate with paper towels.

Meanwhile, toss the shrimp in the seasoned flour to coat. Working with a few shrimp at a time, shake off the excess flour and dip in the egg whites to coat.

Let the excess egg white drip off, then toss in the coconut mixture, pressing with your fingertips to get as much coating to adhere as possible.

Add half of the shrimp to the oil and fry until golden brown and just cooked through, about 2 minutes per side; transfer to the lined plate to drain.

Enjoy with your favorite dipping sauce

Our Lady of the Wayside

Corleone’s Ristorante & Bar

Cleveland’s Finest Hors d’Oeuvre Contest

Progressive Field Terrace Club

Thursday, Feb 22

6-9pm

Benefiting Our Lady of the Wayside

www.thewayside.org