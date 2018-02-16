‘Light the Night’ prayer service held in Mansfield to honor Westerville officers

​

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A “Light the Night” community prayer service is being held Friday evening in Mansfield to honor two fallen Westerville, Ohio, police officers.

Officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot and killed last Saturday after entering a townhome while responding to a domestic dispute. The suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Hundreds of officers and deputies from around the country attended the officers’ funeral on Friday.

Friday night’s event to honor the Westerville officers will also honor Mansfield police. The downtown gazebo is expected to be lit with blue lights in honor of the officers; blue light bulbs will be given at the event.

