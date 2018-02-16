I-Team gets action for Stark County neighborhood where many people were not getting mail

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Several residents living in the Knight Crossings Development say they have had problems with mail delivery for months.

“In the last two weeks, I got mail delivered once,” said Rodney Schaaf, who lives in the Stark County development.

“We are not getting bills, or our W-2s, or bank statements,” Schaaf told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Residents say they have made several complaints to the postal service but nothing changed.

So Schaaf contacted the I-Team Thursday. We contacted the postal service.

And on Friday morning, Schaaf got a special delivery from the post office.

“A woman who said she was the officer in charge showed up at my house with a stack of mail,” Schaaf said. “There was a letter postmarked from December.”

He said there were also pieces of mail in his stack that didn’t belong to him.

“That’s been an issue too; when we do get mail, it’s someone else’s,” Schaaf noted.

He said the post office employee told him that they have had “fill-in” drivers.

“They also said they are concerned about the traffic pattern in the development but that doesn’t really make sense because I am the first house when you come into the development,” Schaaf said.

The postal service sent us a statement saying they are committed to ensuring quality service and mail delivery to all customers. A spokesman said if anyone else is having problems getting mail they should contact the Customer Care Center at 1-800-275-8777.

Schaaf said he hopes the situation gets fixed soon.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Schaaf said. “There are a hundred people out here with the same problem and we would like mail delivered on a regular basis.”

