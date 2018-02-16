‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Terra Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from local students as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Terra Brown's message:

"It's all because he had a dream..

He stood firm; he stood tall..

And declared his dream for all..

We break down barriers, walls and gates..

We act as one -- the human race..

He had a dream that we conquer and rise..

For all were equal in his eyes..

Regardless of skin color, background, race..

He saw the person beneath the face..

So let us be equal; let equality gleam..

Let us be thankful; let us rejoice that one man had a dream."