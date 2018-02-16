Francisco Lindor’s new hairdo is talk of spring training

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– Cleveland Indians’ shortstop Francisco Lindor arrived at spring training with a new hairstyle.

The two-time All-Star was sporting bleach-blond curls at Tribe Fest last month. But he arrived in Goodyear, Arizona with a short, silver do.

Lindor posted a photo with the caption, “Trying to be like my dad… copying his style.”

Pitchers and catchers reported spring training on Wednesday. The entire squad arrives on Sunday, but many position players, including Lindor, Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez, got there early.

