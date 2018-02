Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Disco Inferno is one of Northeast Ohio's most popular bands. They first performed on Fox 8 News in the Morning in July of 1997 and have been returning every year for 20+ years. We always look forward to their visits. Click here to learn more about the band and see their show schedule.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video