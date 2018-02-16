Florida shooting prompts Bedford police to increase school safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ohio- In a direct response to the horrific Florida school shooting, Bedford police are changing a longstanding policy in order to keep students safer at school.

From now on, in addition to the expected firefighter response to fire alarms at the schools, at least one officer will respond as well. The change comes after Florida authorities reported the shooter pulled a fire alarm to create panic at the scene.

"It's not a fix but a step in the right direction," said Bedford Police Chief Martin Stemple. "It's something proactive we can do instead of reacting like we always have to."

Chief Stemple says it's an extra security measure they cannot afford to miss, as the dangers of today's world force the need for additional protections at schools.

"Worst case scenario if we're responding right along with the fire department, we're on scene quickly; if there is an active shooter we can take action right away," said Chief Stemple.

At Bedford High School, administration says the change along with ALICE or active shooting training they have already received, makes the district more equipped to handle a potential crisis.

"It's sad we have to live in a time where we have to train for active shooters, but that's the society that we live in," said Bedford High School Principal Samuel Vawters.

According to School Resource Officer Sean Francis, false fire alarms are not a problem within the district. However, any new measure to protect students is welcomed.

"It will be nice because communication will be there from the inside," said Officer Francis. "If I'm aware that it's a false alarm I can relay that information immediately to the police department on the outside and their response will change from there."

Bedford police say the adjustment in policy was sparked in part thanks to a resident who proposed the change in an attempt to save lives.

