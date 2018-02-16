Florida governor calls for FBI director to resign after school shooter tip not investigated

PARKLAND, Fla. — Florida Governor Rick Scott is calling on the FBI director to resign after discovering FBI failed to investigate tip about Florida school shooter. 

Also, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Justice Department’s processes after the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the Florida school shooting suspect could be plotting an attack.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where he allegedly killed 17 people, is seen on a closed circuit television screen during a bond hearing in front of Broward Judge Kim Mollica at the Broward County Courthouse on February 15, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mr. Cruz is possibly facing 17 counts of premeditated murder in the school shooting. (Photo by Susan Stocker – Pool/Getty Images)

Sessions said Friday the shooting that killed 17 people was a “tragic consequence” of the FBI’s failures. He said it’s now clear that the nation’s premier law enforcement agency missed warning signs. The FBI acknowledged it failed to act on a tip to its hotline that Nikolas Cruz had a “desire to kill.”

The review will include a look at what went wrong and how the agency and Justice Department respond. Sessions says it may include “possible consultation with family members, mental health officials, school officials, and local law enforcement.”

Authorities say Cruz, a volatile 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, opened fire there Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others.

