Dog food pulled over concerns about euthanasia drug

SAN FRANCISCO— The J.M. Smucker Co. is withdrawing some shipments of dog food amid reports that it could be tainted with traces of a drug used to euthanize animals.

The company said Thursday it is pulling back shipments of several varieties of wet canned Gravy Train , Kibble ‘N Bits , Skippy and Ol’ Roy brands.

It said it is investigating how the euthanasia drug pentobarbital got into its supply chain and is focusing on a single supplier of a minor ingredient used at one manufacturing facility.

The withdraw comes after WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., said it tested 15 cans of Gravy Train. It found nine cans, or 60 percent of the sample, tested positive for pentobarbital.

Smucker cited experts noting that the low levels of the drug cited in the report do not pose a threat to pets.

“However, the presence of this substance at any level is not acceptable to us and not up to our quality standards,” said the company, which is based in Orrville, Ohio. It said it does not use meat from euthanized animals in its pet food.

Smucker encourages pet owners with questions to call 800-828-9980 or you can send email to: http://www.bigheartpet.com/Contact/ContactUs.aspx.

According to Smucker here is the list of products impacted:

Gravy Train® Canned/Wet Dog Food

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks – UPC: 7910052541

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips – UPC: 7910052542

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks – UPC: 7910052543

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910034418

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew – UPC: 7910051933

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley – UPC: 7910051934

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910051645

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910051647

Kibbles ‘N Bits® Canned/Wet Dog Food

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack – UPC: 7910010377; 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010382; 7910048367; 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010380; 7910010377; 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack – UPC: 791001037; 7910048367

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy – UPC: 7910010380

Skippy® Canned/Wet Dog Food

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow – UPC: 7910071860

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits – UPC: 7910050243

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon – UPC: 7910050246

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken – UPC: 7910050247

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver – UPC: 7910050248

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew – UPC: 7910050249

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken – UPC: 7910050244

Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050250

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050245

Ol’ Roy® Canned/Wet Dog Food

Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips – UPC: 8113117570

