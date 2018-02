Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crock Pot Recipe: Magic Chicken

Our first guest, Connie Eichenser, has brought a Crock Pot recipe that will save you tons of time in the kitchen!

You cook about 6 lbs. of chicken in the crock pot, then you shred or cube it; then freeze it in 2 cup packages. This way your meat is pre-cooked cutting down your prep time when preparing your favorite dishes. It is excellent for soups, casseroles, tacos and salads for example!