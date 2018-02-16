Corruption investigation involves top Cuyahoga County officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A public corruption investigation is underway involving several top Cuyahoga County officials who are named in two subpoenas issued by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

In one subpoena, issued on January 24, an investigator with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office seeks records, including contracts, between the county's Information Technology Department and Hyland Software, a Westlake company.

It also requests emails involving the county's Chief Innovation Officer Scot Rourke and IT General Counsel Emily McNeeley and Hyland Software.

Additionally, the subpoena seeks documents related to money owed by Cuyahoga County to OneCommunity, a nonprofit Internet provider for which Rourke previously served as chief executive officer.

The prosecutor's office also requests personnel information about Rourke and McNeeley, documents related to outside employment and records of access to contracts between the county and several entities, including OneCommunity and Hyland Software.

A second subpoena, issued on February 9, focuses on County Executive Armond Budish's Chief of Staff, Sharon Sobol Jordan.

It demands records including time sheets, pay records and Jordan's personnel file. On the same day the subpoena was issued, Budish announced that Jordan is leaving her position to work for a technology startup.

A county corruption scandal in 2008 led to prison time for officials like Jimmy Dimora and led to an overhaul in county government, including the installation of a county executive.

In a statement, Budish said his administration has not been told of any allegations, but is cooperating.

"I cannot and will not tolerate any bad behavior. If anyone has done anything wrong we'll get to the bottom of it," Budish said in a statement provided to FOX 8 News. Budish said he has asked the inspector general to assist.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office declined comment about the focus of its investigation, which the FBI is assisting with.

A spokesperson for Hyland Software said the company is fully cooperating with requests for information from the prosecutor's office.

