Cleveland police look for missing 74-year-old woman last seen weeks ago

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for assistance finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

Aurea E. Cruz was last seen on or about Jan. 25, police said. Family members reported they have not heard from her in several weeks and called police.

Officers responded to her house on West 105th Street for a welfare check at about 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Cruz is 5 foot 2 and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5118.