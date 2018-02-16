Bomb squad, area K-9s respond to threat at Pioneer Career and Technology Center

SHELBY, Ohio– The Pioneer Career and Technology Center in Shelby was evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat.

The threat was found in restroom, the Shelby Police Department said in a news release. The building is closed for the rest of the day.

The Ashland County Bomb Squad, Shelby police, Shelby fire, and K-9 handlers from Bowling Green State University, Kent State University and the Cleveland Transit Police responded to the scene. They will sweep the school, which is expected to take some time because of its size.

Pioneer is busing students who drove to school or rode with others to pick up their vehicles. They will be released to return home. Students from outside the district were taken back to their home schools for pickup.