‘Better get out of here’: Student says Florida school gunman warned him before shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — A freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School said he was warned of what was to come during Wednesday’s massacre — by the gunman himself.

Chris McKenna, 15, told The Sun-Sentinel he was on his way to the bathroom when he saw Nikolas Cruz. Cruz was in the middle of loading his weapon.

“You’d better get out of here,” Cruz said, according to McKenna. “Things are gonna start getting messy.”

McKenna said he froze and then fled, making his way out of the building. He said he saw assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who was unlocking a gate ahead of dismissal.

McKenna said he told Feis he saw a gun.

“He said ‘let me go check it out.’ Then he drove me to the baseball field, dropped me off and went back to the school. That’s the last I saw of him.”

McKenna said he was with Feis when he heard the fire alarm that Cruz pulled before his rampage.

McKenna said three of his classmates were killed in the shooting and a fourth was hurt.

Feis, 37, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to school officials.

Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, admitted to gunning down at least 17 people, in the massacre that has now become one of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

