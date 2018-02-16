Baby rhino at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs a name! Here’s how to help…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is having a contest to name their new rhino calf.
The female Eastern black rhino was born on Feb. 7 to mom, Kibibbi.
To participate, the public can cast their vote with an online donation to the zoo through the Future for Wildlife Fund.
The options are:
— Nya, meaning friend
— Dalia, meaning flower
— Lulu, meaning gem
Each of the names are unique to the Eastern black rhino’s native/regions in Africa.
The calf’s name will be selected based on the name that gets the highest donation total.
Voting runs through March 1.
To vote, click here.