Baby rhino at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo needs a name! Here’s how to help…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is having a contest to name their new rhino calf.

The female Eastern black rhino was born on Feb. 7 to mom, Kibibbi.

To participate, the public can cast their vote with an online donation to the zoo through the Future for Wildlife Fund.

The options are:

— Nya, meaning friend

— Dalia, meaning flower

— Lulu, meaning gem

Each of the names are unique to the Eastern black rhino’s native/regions in Africa.

The calf’s name will be selected based on the name that gets the highest donation total.

Voting runs through March 1.

To vote, click here.