Adorable pups up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for furever homes for some very special dogs.

Three- year-old Macramé is a Shar-Pei-Retriever mix. She is really missing a loving home. Macramé really enjoys going on walks with volunteers and recently joined the shelter play group. Macramé loves playing with other dogs as long as they don’t touch her pretty face. Stop by and meet this social gal in kennel #22.

Four-year-old Moe is a sweet American Bulldog mix. He just loves attention from the staff and volunteers. He’s got some adorable markings on his ears and a smile every time he meets a new person. Moe is very social and enjoys his time spent in play group. You can meet Moe in kennel #28.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

