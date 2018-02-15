‘When it happens to one, it happens to all of us:’ Local police to attend officers’ funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Dozens of law enforcement officers from Northeast Ohio will be in Westerville on Friday to say goodbye to two police officers killed in the line of duty.

Westerville Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed when they responded to a domestic violence call Saturday afternoon.

“Law enforcement is a big family, and we want to be there to show the community and the families of the officers that we support them,” said Det. Ben Lang of the Bedford Police Department.

Cuyahoga County Deputy Chief George Taylor, who previously worked in Westerville, said he knew both officers and described them as hard workers.

“We need to let the families and the community know we care,” Taylor said.

Several Erie County officers agree, saying they remember the support they received after Sandusky Officer Andrew Dunn was killed in March 2011.

“I experienced it first hand and we had the support from all over the country,” said Sgt. Tracey Susana of the Sandusky Police Department.

“We want to show and return that to this community in Westerville as well as the officers and their families. When it happens to one it happens to all of us.”

Continuing coverage of the Westerville police shooting here