× Westerville releases map of procession to honor two officers killed

WESTERVILLE, Ohio– The city of Westerville released more details on Thursday about how it plans to honor two officers killed in the line of duty.

Officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up on Saturday. The suspect was shot by officers and remains hospitalized. He was charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

A joint service is scheduled for Friday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. The public viewing is 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral to follow. Westerville police ask no one to arrive earlier than 9:30 a.m.

A shuttle service from the Westerville Community Center to the church will be available starting at 9:45 a.m.

A procession will begin after the funeral services and will take the route shown below:

The following roads will be closed from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.: County Line Road at Cleveland Avenue, Africa Road between County Line Road and Polaris Parkway, State Stret between County Line Road and Old County Line Road, and Moss Road.

Another vigil is planned for 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Huber Village Boulevard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Concerns of Police Survivors, which operates a peer support network for those whose loved ones have died in the line of duty.

The members of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 have set up a GoFundMe account in the names of Officers Joering and Morelli. CME Credit Union in Westerville will also accept donations to the families.

More stories on the Westerville police shooting here