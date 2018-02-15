× Two teens wanted in murder of 18-year-old in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for help locating two murder suspects.

Officers were called to Margaret Street near Corley Street in Akron at about 7 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting. Police said they found Shpetim Ramadani, 18, with a gunshot wound in the back seat of a Chrysler 300. He was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he died.

On Thursday, warrants were signed for murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery for two suspects: 16-year-old John Smith and 18-year-old Tyler Morgan, both of Akron.

Other people in the car with the victim told police they stopped to talk to two males on Herberich Avenue. That’s when one of the males pulled out a gun and shot into the Chrysler, hitting Ramadani in the torso.

They drove away and called police on Margaret Street.

Akron police said Smith and Morgan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text “TIPSCO” with your tip to 274637.