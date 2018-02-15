Topgolf coming to Independence in 2019

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Topgolf is expanding in Ohio with a new location outside of Cleveland.

The facility on Rockside Woods Boulevard in Independence is expected to open in 2019, the company said in a news release on Thursday. Construction on the 65,000-square-foot complex will begin this fall.

“Adding Topgolf to the Independence business community is a significant win for us, as it broadens the Rockside area’s amenity mix,” said Independence Mayor Anthony L. Togliatti, in a news release. “Its presence here will serve our families and corporate citizens alike with entertainment options that no one else in the region has.”

According to the news release, the complex will create 500 full and part-time jobs.

Topgolf Cleveland is the third location in Ohio. There is already one in West Chester near Cincinnati and one under construction in Columbus.

With dozens of venues across the U.S., Topgolf offers food, drink and year-round play with microchipped golf balls that score themselves.