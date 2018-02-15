× Solon City Schools emphasize ‘see something, say something’ in wake of Florida shooting

SOLON, Ohio– The Solon City School District is reminding parents and students of its crisis planning following a horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that claimed more than a dozen lives.

The district sent a message to families Thursday morning, noting its collaboration with the Solon police and fire departments. On Thursday, officers were walking through the hallways of many Solon schools.

“We share your grief and outrage at the loss of young lives and the innocence of all our children. But this is why we train and drill and why we implement changes and improvements to our security procedures continually. We all have a role in keeping our schools as safe as humanly possible,” the district said in the message to parents.

Solon City Schools also encouraged people to report unusual activity.

“Early reports about social media postings and student interactions prior to yesterday’s event confirm what we already know: The overwhelming majority of school shooters tell someone or post their intent or exhibit concerning warning signs leading up to the shooting,” the school district said. “We cannot stress strongly enough the need for students or adults to ‘say something’ and report concerns immediately. It is always better to be safe and report a concern than to regret not saying something sooner.”

Parents and students can contact the Safe School Helpline by calling 800-418-6423 ext. 359, texting “TIPS” to 66746 or going to to the website here. The Safe School Helpline also has apps available for iPhone and Android devices. These tips are anonymous and generate an immediate report to the superintendent.

