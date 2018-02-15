Show Info: February 15, 2018
Euclid Fish Company
It wouldn’t be the start of lent season without a visit from Terrie Young from Euclid Fish!
440-951-6448
www.euclidfish.com
One World Shop
Why not add a pop of color to your home… all for a good cause!
www.oneworldshopcle.org
The 3 Aprons Baking Co.
Fresh baked pies with all natural ingredients and that’s just the start of what you’ll find!
www.the3aprons.com
Comedian Ryan Hamilton
He was named one of Rolling Stones five comics to watch!
February 15-17
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
SpiceHound
With Valentine’s day over, it’s time to start thinking about our next holiday… St. Patrick’s Day! The SpiceHound gave us a lesson on corned beef!
Coit Road Farmers Market
The Basics of Sausage Making
Saturday, Feb 17th
At 11am
Corned Beef
Saturday, Feb 24th
At 11am
Free and Open to the Public
www.coitmarket.org
Monster Jam Triple Threat
The family-friendly adventure races into Quicken Loans Arena this weekend!
Saturday, Feb 17 – Sunday, Feb 18
Quicken Loans Arena
www.theqarena.com
Jameson Homestead Antiques
Thirty-five antique dealers under one roof!
36675 Detroit Rd.
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-6977