Show Info: February 15, 2018

Euclid Fish Company

It wouldn’t be the start of lent season without a visit from Terrie Young from Euclid Fish!

440-951-6448

www.euclidfish.com

One World Shop

Why not add a pop of color to your home… all for a good cause!

www.oneworldshopcle.org

The 3 Aprons Baking Co.

Fresh baked pies with all natural ingredients and that’s just the start of what you’ll find!

www.the3aprons.com

Comedian Ryan Hamilton

He was named one of Rolling Stones five comics to watch!

February 15-17

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

SpiceHound

With Valentine’s day over, it’s time to start thinking about our next holiday… St. Patrick’s Day! The SpiceHound gave us a lesson on corned beef!

Coit Road Farmers Market

The Basics of Sausage Making

Saturday, Feb 17th

At 11am

Corned Beef

Saturday, Feb 24th

At 11am

Free and Open to the Public

www.coitmarket.org

Monster Jam Triple Threat

The family-friendly adventure races into Quicken Loans Arena this weekend!

Saturday, Feb 17 – Sunday, Feb 18

Quicken Loans Arena

www.theqarena.com

Jameson Homestead Antiques

Thirty-five antique dealers under one roof!

36675 Detroit Rd.

Avon, OH 44011

440-934-6977