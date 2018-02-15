Sheriff: Suspected Florida school shooter stopped at restaurants after attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. -- A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school.

**Watch the video, above, as Sheriff Israel goes through the timeline of what happened**

The sheriff says he then headed to a Walmart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.

Israel says Cruz was confronted by a police officer and taken into custody about 40 minutes after leaving the McDonald's.

**Continuing coverage**