I-Team: No weapon found in suspect’s van in Lakemore police-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEMORE - No weapon was found in a van used by two suspects that were injured during a police shooting Tuesday.

“Our crime scene unit processed the van and did not find a weapon inside the vehicle, however BCI is still investigating to determine whether or not the vehicle itself was used as a weapon during the incident,” said BCI Spokeswoman Jill DelGreco.

****Watch our previous story in the video player above****

The shooting happened after an employee was working inside a closed store saw someone attempting to load store merchandise into a van. The van then drove away from the store, heading toward the back of the plaza.

Lakemore police found the van on Main Street, and Springfield police officers responded to assist.

Police say the driver of the van put the vehicle in reverse and rammed a Lakemore police cruiser, which was parked directly behind it.

Shots were then fired.

Two male suspects in the van were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

**More on the story here**