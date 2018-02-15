Mother of Florida victim to President Trump: ‘Do something. These kids need safety now!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. -- The mother of one of the young victims of the Florida high school shooting massacre made an emotional plea to President Trump Thursday, a day after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Seventeen people were killed including the woman's 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff.

"How! How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school. How do they get through security? What security is there? There's no metal detectors. The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child's door and starts shooting, shooting her and killing her! President Trump, you say what can you do? You could stop the guns from getting into these children's hands. Put metal detectors at every entrance to the schools. What can you do? You can do a lot! This is not fair to our families, and our children go to school, and have to get killed. I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements for my daughter's funeral, who's 14. President Trump, please do something. Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!" said Lori Alhadeff.

Earlier Thursday, the President responded to the shooting by speaking directly to children across the country, urging them to seek help if they feel "lost, alone, confused or even scared."

President Trump also stressed the need to address mental health issues in America.

