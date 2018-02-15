‘Miracles do happen!’ Cavs owner Dan Gilbert gives update on son’s brain surgery

DETROIT — Cavs owner Dan Gilbert tweeted an update Thursday evening following his son Nick’s brain surgery.

“Miracles do happen!After 8 long hrs of brain surgery & 48 hrs rest,Nick is recovering nicely. Endless gratitude to the many souls whose thoughts & prayers surely impacted positive outcome. Nick still has hurdles ahead but true hope is now alive.1st question:”Did beat OKC?” “

Yes, Nick, they did!

The 21-year-old Gilbert was born with neurofibromatosis. It’s a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. The tumors are usually noncancerous.

Nick gained national attention during the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery.

