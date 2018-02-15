× Indians’ Danny Salazar could miss start of season

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– Cleveland Indians pitchers and catchers reported for training camp on Wednesday, but Danny Salazar is already behind.

The right hander experienced some soreness to his rotator cuff during normal, off-season throwing in January, team president Chris Antonetti told reporters on Thursday.

Salazar is back throwing and progressing well, according to the Indians, but he is a few weeks behind the other pitchers.

Antonetti said he is not sure if Salazar will be ready for start of the season.

“The thing we’re focused on right now is making sure Danny’s ready to contribute for the bulk of the season the way we all know he’s capable of and if that’s opening day, great. If it’s later than that, that’s fine,” Antonetti said.

The Indians president said they are fortunate for the depth and quality of their pitching staff, emphasizing they will need more than five starters to get through the season.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here