Here is how you can help victims of the Florida school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. -- As the nation grapples with the horrifying school shooting in South Florida, there are ways to help.

Donate money:

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted the official GoFundMe account to help the shooting victims and their families. CLICK HERE for the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund.

The account states: "Donations raised here will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting."

Their have been several fraudulent @gofundme​ accounts. Here is the official page where you can help victims and their families. #stonemanshooting https://t.co/J5cLKDEO5D — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 15, 2018

Donate blood:

OneBlood has sent additional units of blood to the Broward County hospitals treating the injured, and are asking for help to replenish the supply.

They are now appealing for donations of the universal blood type O-negative at donation centers over the next few days. Appointments are recommended and can be made here.

If you are not in the Broward County area, you can type your zip code into OneBlood's website to see if there is a local location.

See something, say something:

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel stressed the importance that if you "see something, say something."

"If anybody has any indicator that someone's going through a behavioral change or on their social media that there are disturbing photos, perhaps bombs or firearms, or just videos or pictures that are just not right, please make sure law enforcement knows about it," the sheriff said just hours after the massacre.

The sheriff's office tweeted again on Thursday that the FBI tip-line is still open. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or CLICK HERE.

The @FBI tip line is still open. Anyone with information about the #stonemanshooting is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/7k6vAb5Csa. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 15, 2018

***Read about all of the victims***