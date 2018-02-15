Former Columbine principal breaks down during interview as details of Florida shooting unfolded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. -- He survived the Columbine High School massacre 18 years ago, and since he's been helping communities heal from similar tragedies.

Ironically, former Columbine High School principal Frank DeAngelis was in the middle of a TV interview on his experiences as details unfolded during the deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

DeAngelis broke down when he learned 16 people were confirmed dead. Since, another victim has died and the death toll is now at 17.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, allegedly turned on the fire alarm, sending many outside, where he fired shot after shot before following fleeing students inside the building, officials said. There, he roamed the halls he knew so well, allegedly targeting those huddled in classrooms.

Cruz was booked on 17 premeditated murder counts in school shooting.

In the Columbine shootings, two students opened fire killing 12 of their classmates and a teacher. He said each time there is a school shooting, it takes him back to that day.

“I see these kids running out of a building in a different state … it takes me back to Columbine and envisioning our kids running out of that building," he told KDVR.

He emphasized that no matter how many school shootings occur, it's important for society not to get used to it.

“We can never get to the point where we’re immune," he said.

