Flood watch this afternoon for southern part of our area

Flood watch from 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning for Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Holmes, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.

Widespread rainfall will move in later today and we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder with it. Expect 0.5″ of rainfall in our northern counties to 1.0″-1.5″ south.

A strong cold front swings through overnight, followed by a big temperature plunge. A wintry mix is possible Friday morning with little to no accumulation expected.

