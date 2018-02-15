Flood watch this afternoon for southern part of our area

Flood watch from 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning for Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Holmes, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties.

Widespread rainfall will move in later today and we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder with it.  Expect 0.5″ of rainfall in our northern counties to 1.0″-1.5″ south.

A strong cold front swings through overnight, followed by a big temperature plunge.  A wintry mix is possible Friday morning with little to no accumulation expected.

