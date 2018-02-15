× Elyria High School student accused of making threat on Snapchat

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria Police Department investigated a threat at Elyria High School on Thursday.

School administrators contacted detectives about a post on Snapchat. According to police, the video included a song with references to killing and guns, and the text, “I’ll translate: no school tomorrow.”

Elyria police said an 18-year-old senior admitted she added the comment to another student’s video.

The student was apologetic and said it was “stupid,” the police department said.

“The student understands that her actions caused a great deal of concern in the community; especially in light of the tragic events that occurred at a high school in Florida,” Elyria police said in a news release on Thursday.

A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday left 17 people dead, including students and a football coach.

Disciplinary action is pending and the student was released to her mother. Prosecutors will determine if charges will be filed.