Cleveland police investigate two kidnappings; 12-year-old taken to abandoned house

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two kidnapping and robbery incidents on the city’s west side.

The first happened on Feb. 1 in the area of West 67th Street and Clark Avenue at about 7 a.m. The victim was 18 years old.

Police said a man grabbed and punched the victim before dragging him down the street. The suspect also threatened the teen with a knife. The victim broke free and ran away.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of West 39th Street and Denison Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. when he was attacked.

Cleveland police said the suspect took the boy to an abandoned house and attempted to rob him, but the victim only had school supplies. This victim was also able to break away and run.

“Parents are asked to be mindful of their child’s path of travel to school. Kids should be advised to travel lit roads when walking and not to take shortcuts through yards,” Cleveland police said in a news release on Thursday. “Young children should be accompanied by an adult or older children. Children walking to school should travel in groups or pairs whenever feasible.”

Anyone with information on either incident should call detectives at 216-623-5218. If you see a crime in progress, call 911 immediately.