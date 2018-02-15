× Cleveland, Canton finalists for 2019, 2020 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND– Next year’s NFL Draft could be in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland and Canton were named top five finalists for either the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft, the Browns announced on Thursday.

The Browns partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission in the effort to bring the draft here.

The group and the other four cities have until April to submit their final bids. The NFL is expected to announce its decision at the spring league meeting in May.

“Since even before the establishment of the NFL nearly 100 years ago and the legacies of household names like Jim Brown, Paul Brown, Otto Graham and Lou Groza, Northeast Ohio has been rooted in football and NFL history and has been dedicated to developing the sport we love at all levels of competition, “ said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland Browns owners, in a news release Thursday afternoon.

“With the support of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Cleveland and Canton are the ideal sites for the NFL Draft due to our region’s unmatched passion and respect for football, as well as our commitment to its future and the next generation of Hall of Fame players,” the Haslams said.

Cleveland and Canton placed bids to host the 2018 NFL Draft, but were passed over for Dallas.

New York City was the long-time location of the draft. In 2015 and 2016, Chicago was the host city. Last year, the event was held in Philadelphia.

