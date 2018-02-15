× Body found encased in concrete in Massillon ID’d as 26-year-old man

MASSILLON, Ohio– Authorities have identified the remains that were found in the backyard of a Massillon house.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office said the body is 26-year-old Nicholas Stein. The positive identification was made using fingerprint analysis.

Massillon police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation started searching behind a house on 8th Street Southwest on Feb. 1. The following day, authorities uncovered a large, plastic container buried the yard.

The locked box contained human remains encased in concrete, the coroner’s office said. According to investigators, it appeared a small excavator was used to dig the hole about 6 feet deep.

Carl Spencer, 27, of Hartville, is charged with murder. His bond was set at $5 million. Massillon Municipal Court records said he entered no plea on Monday and the case was transferred to Stark County Common Pleas Court.

More on this story here