Big temperature plunge on the way, wintry mix possible

A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect through Friday morning for our southern counties (see map below with shades of green).

Expect an additional 0.5″ of rainfall in our northern counties to 1.0″-1.5″ south.

A strong cold front will sweep through overnight followed by a big temperature plunge. A wintry mix is possible early Friday morning with little to no accumulation expected. The second half of February features above average temps and below average snowfall.