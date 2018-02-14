Troopers seize $192,000 worth of pot during traffic stop

BOSTON TWP., Summit County — Troopers seized 48 pounds of marijuana worth $192,000 after a traffic stop in Summit County this week.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 9:05 a.m. on Feb. 12 troopers stopped a 2014 Honda Accord with Ohio registration for following too closely on Interstate 80 near milepost 175.

A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 43 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of solid hash, three pounds of marijuana edibles and 950 milliliters of liquid codeine.

Nathan Grootegoed, 22, of Hudson; Dante Petrus, 20, of Poland; and Marcus Carpenter, 21, of Cuyahoga Falls were arrested on charges of possession and trafficking in marijuana and possession and trafficking in hash.

If convicted, each could face up to 26 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.