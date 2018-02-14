Study says Valentine’s Day is boring for people in relationships — but there’s a solution!

One in four couples say Valentine’s Day is pretty boring, according to a study by Groupon.

Fox News reports the study finds that 80 percent of couples will celebrate the holiday, but nearly 53 percent will do the same thing as last year.

Almost half, the study says, can guess what their significant other will give them on Valentine’s Day.

Luckily, there is a solution to a boring holiday.

The study says 80 percent believe sharing an experience is the key to the perfect Valentine’s Day. Eighty percent also say they’d like to get an experience as a gift on the big day, so it’s something they could share with their partner.

More here.