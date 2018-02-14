× Show Info: February 14, 2018

The Tea Lab

Tea isn’t just for drinking! Did you know it makes for a great dry rub?

5th Street Arcades

Cleveland, OH

(216) 650-7017

Lakewood, OH

(216) 712-4410

https://www.facebook.com/tealabcleveland/

https://tealabcle.com/

Riverdance

The international dance phenomenon “Riverdance” is in town through Sunday at Playhouse Square!

NOW – Sunday, February 18th

KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square

www.playhousesquare.org

Manna Food Truck

Fresh cooked meals delivered right to your doorstep!

www.gourmetguyfresh.com

Vintage and Vogue

Prom season is just around the corner! We found a shop in Parma where you can get a beautiful dress for just a fraction of the cost!

7389 State Road

Parma, OH 44134

(440) 230-9199

https://www.vintageandvogueohio.com/

Prosperity Social Club

This Friday kicks off the Northeast Ohio tradition of “fish frys.”

1109 Starkweather Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

www.prosperitysocialclub.com

Mortach Financial

You should love your money being safe!

http://www.mortachfinancial.com

Great Day Tours

Escape to some of the top destinations in America with the help of Great Day Tours!

Wisconsin & Michigan Fall Appreciation Tour

September 11-17, 2018

Travel through the Upper Peninsula and into Wisconsin

$100/person deposit to book

www.greatdaytours.com