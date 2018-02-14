Show Info: February 14, 2018
The Tea Lab
Tea isn’t just for drinking! Did you know it makes for a great dry rub?
5th Street Arcades
Cleveland, OH
(216) 650-7017
Lakewood, OH
(216) 712-4410
https://www.facebook.com/tealabcleveland/
https://tealabcle.com/
Riverdance
The international dance phenomenon “Riverdance” is in town through Sunday at Playhouse Square!
NOW – Sunday, February 18th
KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org
Manna Food Truck
Fresh cooked meals delivered right to your doorstep!
www.gourmetguyfresh.com
Vintage and Vogue
Prom season is just around the corner! We found a shop in Parma where you can get a beautiful dress for just a fraction of the cost!
7389 State Road
Parma, OH 44134
(440) 230-9199
https://www.vintageandvogueohio.com/
Prosperity Social Club
This Friday kicks off the Northeast Ohio tradition of “fish frys.”
1109 Starkweather Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
www.prosperitysocialclub.com
Mortach Financial
You should love your money being safe!
http://www.mortachfinancial.com
Great Day Tours
Escape to some of the top destinations in America with the help of Great Day Tours!
Wisconsin & Michigan Fall Appreciation Tour
September 11-17, 2018
Travel through the Upper Peninsula and into Wisconsin
$100/person deposit to book
www.greatdaytours.com