Photos of Parkland school: ‘Just pray for this city. Pray for this school…’

PARKLAND, Florida — At least 17 people were killed Wednesday in a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shortly before 3 p.m. and encountered a chaotic scene. Investigators believe the suspect pulled the fire alarm to draw people out of classrooms, a law enforcement source told CNN. Students said a fire drill earlier in the day added to the confusion, causing some to think it was a false alarm.

The shooting sent students and staff streaming out of the school in a panic.

The victims included students and adults, the sheriff said. Twelve were killed inside the building and two died outside, he said. One died in the street and two died at the hospital, Israel said.

“It’s a horrific, horrific day,” Israel said. “Just pray for this city. Pray for this school, the parents, the folks that lost their lives.”

