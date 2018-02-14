NSA: Several hospitalized after vehicle tried to enter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MEADE, Md.-Three people were in a vehicle the National Security Agency says tried to make an unauthorized entry onto the spy agency's campus Wednesday morning in an incident that led to gunfire and left three people injured.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Gordon Johnson told a news conference that the three injured were the driver of the vehicle, an NSA police officer and a civilian onlooker.

Johnson says two other people who were in the vehicle have been taken into custody and were being questioned.

Johnson says the injuries suffered by the police officer and the onlooker did not appear to be life-threatening. He did not have any information about the driver's injuries.

The NSA has said although there was gunfire, it doesn't appear anyone was shot in the incident at Fort Meade in Maryland.